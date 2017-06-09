Hot and humid weekend with slight chance for overnight storms - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Hot and humid weekend with slight chance for overnight storms

Posted:
By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Temperatures once again jumped into the 90s in many Siouxland cities Friday.

That's only the beginning of what will be a hot weekend across the area.

It will be a quiet night with lows in the upper 60s.

Things really start to take off Saturday though with higher humidity and highs reaching the upper 90s.

It will be the first day of the season with heat indices over 100 so make sure you are using extra caution if you will be spending extra time outdoors.

That goes for Sunday and Monday as well with temperatures near the triple digit mark both days.

Saturday night a system will pass to our north but there are some indications that it could clip our northern counties.

Some of these could be strong so this will bear watching.

Another slight chance for storms exists Sunday night but the next sizable chance will be on Tuesday.

That's when a cold front pushes into the area and looks to spark some storms in the afternoon hours.

Temperatures finally cool off some on Wednesday into the upper 80s though we remain above average through the end of the week.

