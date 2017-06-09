Arnolds Park Amusement Park ready for live concert series to begin this summer

Arnolds Park Amusement Park will be starting up their live concert series this weekend.

The free concerts will be on West Lake Okoboji.

The genre of music will vary from older rock music to new country today.

The concerts will also feature local food and beverages on the lake.

Arnolds Park is ready for local bands to get the summer concert series going.

"It really is a big part of the mix, said Paul Plumb, Marketing Director of Arnolds Park Amusement Park. We try to have a regional local and regional talent and then a few shows a year you try to go with a national mix to draw more people in.

The concerts will be on Saturday nights starting at 7:30.

The series will run through Labor Day weekend.

