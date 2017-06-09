Arnolds Park Amusement Park ready for live concert series to beg - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Arnolds Park Amusement Park ready for live concert series to begin this summer

Posted:
By Haley Rustvold, News Photographer
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Arnolds Park Amusement Park will be starting up their live concert series this weekend.

The free concerts will be on West Lake Okoboji.

The genre of music will vary from older rock music to new country today.

The concerts will also feature local food and beverages on the lake.

Arnolds Park is ready for local bands to get the summer concert series going.

"It really is a big part of the mix, said Paul Plumb, Marketing Director of Arnolds Park Amusement Park. We try to have a regional local and regional talent and then a few shows a year you try to go with a national mix to draw more people in.

The concerts will be on Saturday nights starting at 7:30.

The series will run through Labor Day weekend.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.