North grad Tillo expected to be high pick in MLB Draft

In last year's Major League Baseball Draft, no Iowan was chosen until the 19th round. One Sioux City native will likely go much higher than than in next week's draft. Sioux City North grad Dan Tillo expects to go between rounds two and five. Tillo is ranked as the 81st overall prospect by one website and he's number-85 in another.

The lefty spent his first college season at Kentucky, then played at Iowa Western Community College this past season, where he struck out 57 batters in 44 innings. Tillo was picked in the 39th round by the Twins out of high school but his stock has gone much higher in two years.

"I control my pitches a lot better," said Tillo. "My slider's better than it was in high school. I'm throwing harder than I was in high school and my changeup starting to come around a little bit compared to high school. Overall, getting the two years under my belt of being a baseball player every year has really helped me excel my game. A lot of them say I could be a big leaguer some day. That's great to hear but I got to put in the work and I got to make that dream become a reality."

If Tillo doesn't turn pro, he'll play at the University of Arkansas next season. Rounds 1 and 2 of the draft are Monday. Rounds 3 through 10 are Tuesday, and the rest of the 40 total rounds are Wednesday.