West Sioux holds dedication for renovated softball complex

Last summer, the West Sioux baseball facility in Hawarden, Iowa, went through renovations to high praise. That sparked the community of Ireton, Iowa, to do the same type of project on the softball field. After months of hard work, a dedication ceremony for the newly-renovated Ireton Ball Field was held on Friday.

The backstop is new and a sprinkler system has been added in the infield and outfield. Canopies to shade the fans hang high above the bleachers and new netting stretches from the backstop to the outfield to help with fan safely. The dugouts have been sunk underground and new landscaping allows for lawn chair seating above the home dugout.

It was an upwards of $200,000 project and all that money came from donations from around Sioux County, including $35,000 apiece from the West Sioux School District and the City of Ireton.

"We actually didn't solicit our initial contributions, they just flowed in," said Ireton Ball Field Committee President Mel Schwiesow. "It started with one local person that gave a large donation and we kind of mushroomed from there."

"The public support for this project has been absolutely overwhelming," said Ireton Summer Recreation President Dustin Houlton. "It's actually jaw-dropping when you look at his project and think, how did this come together. We've had people come from outside of the area and said they haven't seen college complexes this nice."

West Sioux is ranked sixth in the Class 1A softball poll.