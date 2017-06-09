Tips to keep in mind for this weekend's hot weather - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Tips to keep in mind for this weekend's hot weather

Posted:
By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The year's hottest temperatures so far will be moving into the area for this weekend.

It's important to use caution during the warm weather.

Limit your time outdoors, especially during the peak hours of heating (roughly 10 AM through 6 PM).

Make sure you drink plenty of fluids.

It's important to check on your neighbors and any elderly who you may know.

Don't leave pets outside for extended periods of time.

Also make sure not to leave a pet or child in a car; temperatures increase drastically in vehicles to dangerous levels in only a matter of minutes.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.