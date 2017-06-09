Tips to keep in mind for this weekend's hot weather

The year's hottest temperatures so far will be moving into the area for this weekend.



It's important to use caution during the warm weather.



Limit your time outdoors, especially during the peak hours of heating (roughly 10 AM through 6 PM).



Make sure you drink plenty of fluids.



It's important to check on your neighbors and any elderly who you may know.



Don't leave pets outside for extended periods of time.



Also make sure not to leave a pet or child in a car; temperatures increase drastically in vehicles to dangerous levels in only a matter of minutes.