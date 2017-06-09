Morningside College professor starts her second act

After four decades as first a student, then a professor, it's the second act for a woman who made Morningside College her life.

A retirement party was held for Betty Skewis-Arnett on Friday night.

The Emmetsburg, Iowa native taught theatre at Morningside for 30 years.

She received her "Masters in Costuming" from the University of Nebraska.

She now plans to focus on her artwork.

Betty still plans to teach a make-up class to students and help with shows.

Cheers to Betty as she takes a final curtain call as professor at Morningside College.