Dedication for Habitat for Humanity's Home Builder's Blitz

Volunteers teamed up in Sioux City to build a home in less than a week.

Siouxland Habitat for Humanity and the Home Builders Association teamed up for this "Blitz Build".

This is what the house looked like on Monday.

A home dedication and open house was held Friday night and included the future homeowner and her family.

They plan to move in next month.

This home was part of a nationwide effort to build homes for 200 families across the United States.

News release from Habitat for Humanity:

Sioux City, Iowa, June 5-9, 2017 - As part of Habitat for Humanity's Home Builders Blitz 2017, June 5-9, professional homebuilders and suppliers will provide the labor, funding and materials to help more than 200 families across the U.S. build strength, stability and self-reliance through improved shelter. In the Siouxland area, Siouxland Habitat for Humanity and professional homebuilders will help area families build, improve or repair a place they can call home.

Able Home Builders, Bob Wilcke Construction, Terry Bernhardt Construction, Todd Hagaman Construction, Maguel Pacheco, Gary Roan Construction, John Gunia Construction, Darrel Bullock, Quality Plumbing, Quality One Contracting, Metro Electric, Kalin's Indoor Comfort, Guarantee Roofing, MidAmerican Energy, Earl Miller Construction, Paul Davis Restoration, Agan Drywall, Jarco Builders, Klein Insulation, Sioux City Paint & Decorating, Tim Swanson, Mark Johnson, Larry Roan, Gary Johnson, Kevin Knudson, Curbs Unlimited, Siouxland Gutter Guys, Magic Carpet, WeatherShield Insulators, Stan Houston Equipment, Bloomer's Lawn & Garden Center and Lennox.

What:

Siouxland Habitat's participation in national Home Builders Blitz week with wall raising kickoff through completion of house.

When:

Monday, June 5, 2017 between 9:00 am and 2:00 pm. Please call office to coordinate visit to assure representative will be onsite.

Where:

1822 Harkin Place, Sioux City, IA with parking at the Carpenter's Union at 2200 W. 19th St.