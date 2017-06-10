Westmar Eagle lands permanent home - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Westmar Eagle lands permanent home

Posted:
By Danielle Davis, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
(KTIV) -

The Westmar Eagle Sculpture is ready to fly. 

The metal Eagle sculpture, created to recognize Jacob Wernli, the founder of the Le Mars Normal College which became Westmar College, was officially dedicated.  The eagle rests at the Westmar Memorial Park in Le Mars. 

The project took four years to complete.Two years of planning and two years of sculpting. Also in preparation, the ground had to be prepared, the footings had to be poured, the structure to support the Eagle had to be made, and the Eagle itself sculpted by artist Terry Utesch.

The Eagle weighs an estimated 14-hundred pounds. 

        

