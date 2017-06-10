Cardinal Days a muddy hit - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Cardinal Days a muddy hit

By Danielle Davis, Multimedia Journalist
Cardinal days kicked off in Scenic Park in South Sioux City.  

The event is in it's 8th year. It started this morning with the Cardinal honor Run to benefit Siouxland Soldiers. The rest of the day was spent at Scenic Park with bouncy houses, a car show and a lip syn contest. Activities were for Siouxlanders of all ages.

"The running around and getting exercise because I start early but I love the drive in and watching the kids enjoy it, you don't have to sneak in the trunk, just drive in, it's a free event and come check it out," said Pat McKeever, Chamber of Commerce, Cardinal Days. 

To keep everyone cool, there was a mud volleyball tournament. But some preferred to take a mud bath before their next game.

"The mud volleyball for sure is a favorite, its a great time to get your friends together, get a little dirty, have some fun. Later tonight there is a drive-in movie that we have every year. There is funnel cake and all this food and everybody we just end the day great," said Zoe Cigard, South Sioux City Mud Bather. 

About a dozen teams participated in the mud volleyball tournament. The movie "Sing" starts at sundown, so make sure to bring your car or lawn chair. After the movie the fireworks begin, around 10:30pm. 

