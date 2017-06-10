Small chance for storms overnight before another hot day

Despite some clouds that held temperatures down some we still reached the 90s in several Siouxland cities.



Combined with humid conditions it felt like the upper 90s for much of the afternoon.



Clouds will thicken tonight and it will be a warm and muggy night with lows in the low 70s.



A line of strong storms form to our north overnight into Sunday morning.



While the worst of the action will stay out of our area our northern counties could get clipped by the southern edge.



Those storms could contain strong winds and possibly some large hail.



Most of us will see another very warm day as southerly winds increase again with highs in the mid 90s.



Another chance for some isolated storms exists Sunday night.



Monday and Tuesday will also see highs returning to the mid 90s before a cold front pushes in sparking some afternoon storms.



Some of these could be strong to severe.



Temperatures cool some during the back half of the week but will remain above average in the mid to upper 80s.