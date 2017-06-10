Northeast Nebraska's best compete in football and volleyball All - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Northeast Nebraska's best compete in football and volleyball All-Star games; Akron-Westfield beats Sioux Center

Posted:
By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
Connect
Akron-Westfield beat Sioux Center on Saturday, 4-1. Akron-Westfield beat Sioux Center on Saturday, 4-1.

--HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Bishop Heelan 11 Bishop Garrigan 1 F/6  
Bishop Heelan 12 MC Newman 0 F/4  
S.C. East 16 Nodaway Valley 4 F  
BH/RV 2 North Union 1 F 
BH/RV 11 Mason City 0 F/5  
Mason City 5 Westwood 4 F
West Lyon 7 West Sioux 1 F  
West Sioux 12 Western Christian 7 F 
River Valley 13 WB-Mallard 0 F  
River Valley 12 George-Little Rock 0 F 
Newell-Fonda 10 OA-BCIG 0 F  
Newell-Fonda 11 Pocahontas Area 6 F  
OA-BCIG 3 East Sac County 1 F  
East Sac County 10 Pocahontas Area 6 F  
Woodbury Central 15 Remsen St. Mary's 2 F  
Sibley-Ocheyedan 3 S.C. West 1 F  
GT/RA 4 Emmetsburg 0 F  
GT/RA 7 Clear Lake 4 F
Central Springs 4 Kingsley-Pierson 0 F 
Spirit Lake 10 Kingsley-Pierson 0 F  
Boone 12 Spirit Lake 2 F
  
--HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Akron-Westfield 4 Sioux Center 1 F 
S.C. West 5 Sioux Center 4 F 
Unity Christian 3 West Sioux 2 F 
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 17 Kuemper Catholic 7 F/6  
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 19 Logan-Magnolia 2 F

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.