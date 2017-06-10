Northeast Nebraska's best compete in football and volleyball All-Star games; Akron-Westfield beats Sioux Center

Akron-Westfield beat Sioux Center on Saturday, 4-1.
--HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Bishop Heelan 11 Bishop Garrigan 1 F/6
Bishop Heelan 12 MC Newman 0 F/4
S.C. East 16 Nodaway Valley 4 F
BH/RV 2 North Union 1 F
BH/RV 11 Mason City 0 F/5
Mason City 5 Westwood 4 F
West Lyon 7 West Sioux 1 F
West Sioux 12 Western Christian 7 F
River Valley 13 WB-Mallard 0 F
River Valley 12 George-Little Rock 0 F
Newell-Fonda 10 OA-BCIG 0 F
Newell-Fonda 11 Pocahontas Area 6 F
OA-BCIG 3 East Sac County 1 F
East Sac County 10 Pocahontas Area 6 F
Woodbury Central 15 Remsen St. Mary's 2 F
Sibley-Ocheyedan 3 S.C. West 1 F
GT/RA 4 Emmetsburg 0 F
GT/RA 7 Clear Lake 4 F
Central Springs 4 Kingsley-Pierson 0 F
Spirit Lake 10 Kingsley-Pierson 0 F
Boone 12 Spirit Lake 2 F
--HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Akron-Westfield 4 Sioux Center 1 F
S.C. West 5 Sioux Center 4 F
Unity Christian 3 West Sioux 2 F
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 17 Kuemper Catholic 7 F/6
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 19 Logan-Magnolia 2 F