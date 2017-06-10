Lives of two Siouxland men honored

Brian and Jason Hoffman lost their lives all too soon.

Brian died in 2014 at age 49.

His brother Jason passed away in December at age 47.

The two men were both Norfolk Natives.

Now, their family and friends are celebrating the lives of the two brothers.

"My two sons both passed away in the last three years, and this is just a celebration of life because we want to get some closure with them. They were good boys. Both of them were outstanding in their fields" says Larry Hoffman, father of the two men.

Family and friends gathered at the Hoffman's favorite getaway spot, Medelman's Lake.

"We're family, you know. Everyone of these people are friends of mine, we've got more friends too, but these Medelman lake family. We just appreciate them coming out here and being here for this event." says Hoffman.

Now, the Hoffman men will be forever part of the lake.

A plaque was placed at the bottom of the lake by two divers.

Family and friends all looked on as the plaque made its way to the place they all hold so dear.

"It's satisfaction for the boys. You know, they loved the lake and they are still here." says Hoffman.