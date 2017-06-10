Iowa `Field of Dreams' movie site to hold Father's Day event - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Iowa `Field of Dreams' movie site to hold Father's Day event

Posted:
DYERSVILLE, IA (AP) -

The Iowa site where much of blockbuster 1989 movie site "Field of Dreams" was shot will host a free event celebrating dads during Father's Day weekend.

The Telegraph Herald reports the "Field of Dreams" movie site in Dyersville is inviting families to play catch, eat food and enjoy music beginning at 3 p.m. June 17.

The premier of the documentary, "Father's Day," will be held at 8 p.m.

A question-and-answer session with "Father's Day" filmmaker Sean Pamphilon is set after the screening.

And a free showing of "Field of Dreams" will follow.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.