Stampede trample Fargo - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Stampede trample Fargo

Posted:
By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
Connect
The Stampede beat Fargo on Saturday, 60-25. The Stampede beat Fargo on Saturday, 60-25.
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) -

The Stampede beat Fargo on Saturday, 60-25, in a non-MFA contest at South Sioux City High School.
    
Sioux City forced a fumble on the opening kickoff, then Scott Manley connected with Brett Van Muyden on the short field, giving the Bandits a 7-0 lead.
    
Fargo answered, as quarterback Trevor Taylor found Jay Greenhill for the short score, to tie the game at 7.
    
But after a couple of long runs from Larry Taylor, Manley scored on a keeper putting Sioux City back in front for good. The Stampede led 34-14 at the half.

Sioux City returns to action on June 24, hosting Kansas City at 7:00 p.m. It will be the first Midwest Football Alliance game for the Stampede since May 13.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.