Stampede trample Fargo

The Stampede beat Fargo on Saturday, 60-25, in a non-MFA contest at South Sioux City High School.



Sioux City forced a fumble on the opening kickoff, then Scott Manley connected with Brett Van Muyden on the short field, giving the Bandits a 7-0 lead.



Fargo answered, as quarterback Trevor Taylor found Jay Greenhill for the short score, to tie the game at 7.



But after a couple of long runs from Larry Taylor, Manley scored on a keeper putting Sioux City back in front for good. The Stampede led 34-14 at the half.

Sioux City returns to action on June 24, hosting Kansas City at 7:00 p.m. It will be the first Midwest Football Alliance game for the Stampede since May 13.