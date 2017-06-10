Bandits rushing attack too much for Bismarck in playoff opener

Dominique Carson scored three times in Sioux City's 82-43 win over Bismarck on Saturday.

Dominique Carson rushed for three touchdowns, Sioux City scored nine touchdowns on the ground, and the Bandits eliminated Bismarck from the playoffs on Saturday, 82-43.

Sioux City got off to a fast start. Rahn Franklin picked off Bismarck quarterback Brad Straughan on the second play from scrimmage, and Carson got the Bandits on the board with a seven-yard touchdown.

The Bucks held a three-point edge after one quarter, but Sioux City scored 75 of its 82 points in the final three quarters. Maurice Young and Frederick Bruno scored on the ground in the second quarter.

But Bismarck held firm. Two touchdowns from Jauhem Byrd-Mix, and a score from Damian Ford, kept the Bucks four points or closer for almost the entire second quarter. The Bandits got a late touchdown from Jeremiah Oates to take a 34-24 lead into halftime.

Sioux City outscored Bismarck 48-19 in the second half. Jeff Mack scored twice, Carson got his third touchdown, and Drew Prohaska and Marlon Lobban each notched rushing scores as the Bandits pulled away. Sioux City out-rushed Bismarck, 139 yards to 21.

Carson led the rushing attack with 41 yards, while Prohaska added 39 yards. Six different Bandits found the end zone on the ground.

Sioux City moves on to host rival Omaha in the CIF Northern Conference Championship Game on Saturday, June 17, at 7:05 p.m.