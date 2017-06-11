Siouxland Woman 'Rolls for Reading' during 25 mile trek

LaVaille Reifenrath is making the journey from Emerson, Nebraska to Dakota City, Nebraska.

While it might not seem too long in a car, she's making the trip in her wheel chair.

Her journey is all about raising money for a good cause.

"For my 50th birthday instead of having a party, I want to do something that will benefit others so, I decided I'd give back to the community and do a fundraiser to earn money for our library to give it some updating" says says LaVaille Reifenrath, Director of Emerson Public Library.

She's the director of the Emerson Public Library so she sees first hand what needs to be done to help.

Reifenrath started the movement on her own to help bring new life to the Emerson Public Library.



"I would really love to get new flooring but, that's probably out of the spectrum. So, I'm going little to make a big difference. We're going to get new seating for the children, we're going to get new storage, paint the inside. Little things that will spruce it up" says Reifenrath.

Just like the library, the 25 mile trek comes with its own difficulties as well.

"Well, people don't understand on these highways the shoulders are not flat, they're at an angle so, the water and the snow runs off. So, when you're wheeling one arm is doing all the work, while the other one steers."

The hard work will all pay off in the end and she's got an inspiring message for everyone.

"Try. It's better to try and fail then never try at all" says Reifenrath.