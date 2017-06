Sioux City City Council will decide the future of a multi-million dollar project on the city's north side.

The council will choose whether or not to accept a 3-point-7-million dollar bid for the Pierce Street project from the Sioux City Engineering Company.

The project includes full reconstruction of Pierce Street from 24th Street to 29th Street.

Street paving, sidewalks, landscaping, lighting, and water line improvements are all set for updates.

Pierce Street will also be aligned from 27th Street to 29th Street to facilitate parking at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's.

Reconstruction for the entire project is expected to be complete by December 2017.