Muggy conditions hold with a few storm chances

A line of severe storms passed to our north during the early morning hours but we stayed dry.



We struggled to clear the clouds left over from those storms through the day though and that held our temperatures down some.



Still some 90s dotted the map especially where there was more sunshine in the southeast.



Muggy conditions made it feel uncomfortable as well.



As we go through the overnight hours some isolated storms will fire in our area and some of those could contain some gusty winds and large hail.



A few of those could linger into the morning hours before we see some partial clearing.



Monday will be similar to Sunday as highs top out near 90 degrees.



There is a slight chance of an afternoon storm though the lingering cloud cover should keep anything from firing.



The larger chance for storms comes during the late afternoon Tuesday into the evening.



These could be severe with the highest threats being large hail and strong winds though a few tornadoes can't be ruled out.



Once the front finally moves through late Tuesday we'll see drier air take hold and temperatures will be slightly cooler in the mid to upper 80s for the rest of the week.