Explorers erase 7-run deficit in win over Gary

Michael Lang had two hits and five RBI, Nate Samson hit the game-winning home run in the eighth inning and the Explorers rallied to beat Gary SouthShore on Sunday, 10-9.

Sioux City survived a disastrous start from Kramer Sneed, who gave up seven runs in the first two innings, and nine runs total over just four innings of work.

A three-run home run from Colin Willis in the first, followed by a solo home run from Chase Harris, a two-run double from Frank Martinez, and an RBI single from Alex Crosby in the second, gave Gary a big lead. Sneed gave up 10 hits.

Sioux City got on the board in the fourth inning, chalking up three runs off hits from RBI singles from Josh Vitters, Dylan Kelly and Brandon Alvarez.

But Gary got two more runs in the fifth, giving the RailCats a 9-4 lead. Anthony Cheky was 3-for-4 with an RBI, a walk and two runs. Cheky's RBI came in the fifth.

But Lang made his presence known in the late innings, with an RBI single in the sixth inning. Then, after Kelly walked with the bases loaded in the seventh, Lang cranked a grand slam that scored Kelly, LeVon Washington and Tyler Ogle, and tied the game.

Samson gave the X's the lead for good in the eighth, with a solo home run. Kelly finished with two hits, two walks, two RBI and two runs.

Sioux City starts a three-game series in St. Paul on Monday. First pitch for game one against the Saints is Monday at 7:05 p.m.