Crash claims lives of father and son from Spirit Lake, Iowa

A head-on collision Saturday morning on Highway 9 west of Sibley in Osceola County claimed the lives of a father and son from Spirit Lake, Iowa.

Authorities say the collision involved a 2011 Toyota Camry driven by 48-year-old Travis Mier of Spirit Lake and a 2012 Chevrolet Captiva driven by 48-year-old Ann Vanderpool of Milford.

Both drivers and a passenger in Mier's vehicle, his five-year-old son Elliot, were taken by ambulance to Osceola Community Hospital in Sibley, where Travis Mier was pronounced dead. Elliot Mier was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital where he died of injuries sustained in the crash. Vanderpool's injuries were described as serious but nonlife-threatening.

Authorities say the collision is still under investigation.