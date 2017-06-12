Crash claims lives of father and son from Spirit Lake, Iowa - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Crash claims lives of father and son from Spirit Lake, Iowa

SIBLEY, Iowa (KUOO) -

A head-on collision Saturday morning on Highway 9 west of Sibley in Osceola County claimed the lives of a father and son from Spirit Lake, Iowa. 

Authorities say the collision involved a 2011 Toyota Camry driven by 48-year-old Travis Mier of Spirit Lake and a 2012 Chevrolet Captiva driven by 48-year-old Ann Vanderpool of Milford.

Both drivers and a passenger in Mier's vehicle, his five-year-old son Elliot, were taken by ambulance to Osceola Community Hospital in Sibley, where Travis Mier was pronounced dead. Elliot Mier was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital where he died of injuries sustained in the crash. Vanderpool's injuries were described as serious but nonlife-threatening.

Authorities say the collision is still under investigation.

