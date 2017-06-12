Pick of the Litter - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Pick of the Litter

Posted:

It's Friday which means, its Pick of the Litter time!

Meet Garret, he's a one-year-old Labrador retriever.

He loves to be petted and would do well as the only pet in a household. 

If you'd like to adopt Garret or any other animal at the Siouxland Humane Society, call (712) 252-2614.

 

