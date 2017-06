Tech. Sgt. Michael McGhee shot a time lapse video of the 185th Air Refueling Wing's Open House on June 10.



Organizers said Col. Lawrence Christensen, Wing Commander of the 185th, opened the festivities to thousands in attendance for the event.



Nearly 20 airframes were on display including F-22’s, an F-35, and even a C-5 Galaxy from Joint Base San Antonio, Texas.