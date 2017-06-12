3 U.S. soldiers killed in eastern Afghanistan after Afghan soldier opens fire

Military aircraft from the nation's past, and present, will descend on Sioux City Saturday for the 185th Air Refueling Wing Open House.

Three U.S. soldiers were killed and one other was wounded Saturday in eastern Afghanistan when an Afghan soldier opened fire on them, U.S. officials confirmed to NBC News.

The shooter — identified as a member of the Afghan National Army's Commando Forces — was killed in return fire, officials added.

The incident occurred during a joint U.S.-Afghan military operation in the Achin district of Nangarhar province, according to the provincial governor's spokesperson.

On Monday morning, the Department of Defense released the names of the soldiers who were killed. They are: Sgt. Eric M. Houck, 25, of Baltimore, Maryland; Sgt. William M. Bays, 29, of Barstow, California; and Corporal Dillon C. Baldridge, 22, of Youngsville, North Carolina.

The soldiers were assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 3rd Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Company D, 1st Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), Fort Campbell, KY.



