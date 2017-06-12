SD farmers worry about crops as drought conditions continue

Dry conditions in South Dakota have prompted Governor Dennis Daugaard to activate the State Drought Task Force and farmers across the state can't get a break from the sunshine.



It started out good for lifelong Miller farmer JD Wangsness.



This year had the makings of a good one with calving and getting crops in the ground.



But then, promise dried out.



JD Wangsness, a farmer said, "This is the worst I have seen a spring, as far as coming out of winter into spring. The lack of moisture, the duration of time it has been since we've had moisture."



The amount of rain at this point in the year pales in comparison to years past.



Wangsness said, "I would say we're about half to a third of what we normally have for rain in the spring."



Hand County currently sits in a moderate level drought.



Further north, it's even worse.

At this stage in the season, Wangsness knows he's already losing yield on his crop.



Wangsness said, "If it starts to rain, I don't think we would come up with as good of crop as we normally would. I think the damage has already been done. But until we get some rain, it's just sitting there not doing a lot."



Lakes around his property run thin and grass conditions create feeding concerns for his cattle.



Wangsness said, "I know a lot of producers are selling pairs right now....there's a lot moving, it's going to be detrimental on their cash flows and things like that. Plus, you lose your factories so it's not the best thing to be doing."



Going forward, the only thing farmers like Wangsness can do, is hope for a little help from mother nature.



Wangsness said, "Get in touch with your crop insurance guy. Just plan for the worst and hope for the best."



Meanwhile, the drought-like conditions could also dampen the high hopes many had for the pheasant population.



"Pheasant Forever" says if lack of rain ends up stunting the growth of grasses, predators can more easily find eggs and baby chicks.