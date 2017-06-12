Snappy labels prompt people to buy and eat more vegetables - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Snappy labels prompt people to buy and eat more vegetables

Posted:
(NBC News) -

Descriptive and creative labeling could entice people to buy and eat more vegetables!

Stanford University researchers tracked vegetable purchases in a large University cafeteria.

People were 25-percent more likely to choose veggies with labels like 'twisted citrus-glazed' carrots or 'sweet sizzilin' green beans, than the same items with basic descriptions.

Creative labeling also increased the actual consumption of vegetables by nearly a quarter. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.