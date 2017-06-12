Stormy start to the week for parts of Siouxland - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Radar Alert

Stormy start to the week for parts of Siouxland

Posted:

See alerts and warnings here: http://www.ktiv.com/weatheralerts#WNWxAlert1-66-63

After an unseasonably warm and muggy weekend, conditions really won't be cooling down too much as we start the workweek.

More heat and humidity is on tap for the viewing area with highs remaining above average throughout this week.

Temperatures once again look to top out near 90° but we'll see less sunshine Monday due to a frontal boundary stalled throughout the region.

This could also spark up a few storms today and some could turn severe with hail and wind being the main concern.

See Interactive Radar here: http://www.ktiv.com/category/162528/interactive-radar?

Get the Storm Team 4 Weather App: http://www.ktiv.com/story/34044078/2016/12/13/download-the-storm-team-4-weather-app?

Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.