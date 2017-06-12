Stormy start to the week for parts of Siouxland

See alerts and warnings here: http://www.ktiv.com/weatheralerts#WNWxAlert1-66-63



After an unseasonably warm and muggy weekend, conditions really won't be cooling down too much as we start the workweek.



More heat and humidity is on tap for the viewing area with highs remaining above average throughout this week.



Temperatures once again look to top out near 90° but we'll see less sunshine Monday due to a frontal boundary stalled throughout the region.



This could also spark up a few storms today and some could turn severe with hail and wind being the main concern.



