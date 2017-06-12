9th Circuit rules Trump travel ban remains on hold

The Trump administration's travel ban suffers a defeat.

On Monday, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals rejected President Trump's revised executive order.

The judges said Mr. Trump "exceeded the scope of the authority delegated to him by Congress."

The judges affirmed a Hawaiian judge's decision that says the ban violated the constitution because it disfavored Muslims.

Neal Katyal, a lawyer for the state of Hawaii - argued the supreme court should dismiss the ban because it would "irreparably injure respondents" and bring "chaos and confusion" to the country.

The high court is considering the department of justice's request to approve the ban.

It's also considering to hear a case on the issue.

Katyal says the case focuses on religion and would have a harmful effect on Muslims.