Severe storms possible throughout the next 36 hours

After an unseasonably warm and muggy weekend, conditions really won't be cooling down too much as we start the workweek. More heat and humidity is on tap for the viewing area with highs remaining above average throughout this week. Temperatures once again look to top out near 90° but we'll see less sunshine today due to a frontal boundary stalled throughout the region. This could also spark up a few storms today and if they do develop, some could turn severe with hail and wind being the main concern. A cold front will begin to approach the area tomorrow and this will give us yet another shot at some severe storms with large hail, and gusty winds possible. We can't even rule out a few tornadoes in the strongest of cells.

Slightly cooler air moves in behind the front with highs only dipping a couple of degrees. Upper 80s to near 90° afternoons are expected right into this weekend before we finally start to cool back closer to average. High pressure will build in behind the front giving us mostly sunny skies into our Saturday. Our next shot at some moisture arrives Saturday night into Sunday as another front approaches the area. Temps look to dip back into the middle and lower 80s as we start off next week.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer