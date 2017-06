The year's first auctions of some colorful watermelons in Japan did not disappoint!



The black Den-suke watermelon is known for its shiny black rind and sweet flavor.



The variety of melon is grown in Hokkai-do prefecture.



One black melon sold for more than $4,500.



The pricey fruit is a popular gift and makes headlines when it hits the market each year.



Cool morning temperatures this year reportedly resulted in a sweeter crop than usual.