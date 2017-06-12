Former President Carter meets and greets fellow passengers on a - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Former President Carter meets and greets fellow passengers on a flight

Posted:
(NBC News) -

Quite the surprise for passengers on a flight from Atlanta to Washington D.C. last week: a handshake from the president!

Former President Jimmy Carter was aboard the flight and thought it would be a good idea to meet everyone.

He walked down the aisle and shook hands with every single passenger, flashing his signature smile in the process.

