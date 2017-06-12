Technical documents filed for resumption of U.S. beef exports to China

The United States is a step closer to exporting beef to China for the first time in 14-years.

Monday, U.S. Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue said technical documents, which are related to the beginning of beef shipments, have been posted. Perdue called today a "great day for the United States and in particular for our cattle producers, who will be regaining access to an enormous market."

The deal is part of a trade agreement between the two countries. Beef would begin being exported to China no later than July 16.

A big benefactor from this deal could be Nebraska, the top producer of beef in the U.S. China imports about $2.5 billion in beef from other countries.