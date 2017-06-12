Siouxlanders golf for a cause

Golfers from across the Midwest are helping to raise money for the Ronald McDonald House of Siouxland.

26 teams took to the Sioux City Country Club links this afternoon.

An auction was held and raffle tickets were also available for people to purchase.

Ronald McDonald was on hand at today's festivities.

Golfers gathered to do their part to raise money for the house that helps Siouxland families in need.

Officials hope to raise $40,000 from the event to go towards their facilities.

"We have six bedrooms in our home and we're able to keep families so they can stay as close as possible to their children in the hospital. And, that's children ages 21 or younger. So, any child that has to be hospitalized, their parents can come stay with us while they're in the hospital and have a place to sleep, have a place to do laundry, food to eat and everything else they need during that day, week, month that their child is hospitalized" says Christy Batien, Executive Director of the Ronald McDonald House of Siouxland.

After the tournament awards are given out to the top golfers of the day.