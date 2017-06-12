Dakota City pavement project nearing completion

The pavement project in Dakota City, Nebraska is coming in on time and the project is totaling less than originally planned.

The original price tag of the project was projected to cost 1.5 million dollars.

As the project is nearing completion, total cost is sitting at 1.1 million.

13 sections in Dakota City have been selected to be paved.

The roads being paved include gravel roads that are more difficult to maintain.

"We set up paving districts about a year ago. So these streets are the districts that were passed by property owners that are assessed. We, also, with the new fire station project coming in and some other city owned property in this general area also added a few extra blocks" says Alyssa Silhacek.

The pavement project is expected to be complete by the end of the week.