Dakota City, Nebraska will soon be seeing a new waste water plant.

Construction for the project is set to begin on July 1st.

Despite early delays, officials now have the green light to begin building, along with maintenance work to the road leading to the plant.

The plant will be located off of Highway 77 and 190th Street.

Officials are also working with engineers to address wetland concerns involving a water sewer extension

They hope the extension will be completed by the spring of next year.