"Bee Well Room" is the newest addition to Unity Point-Health St. Luke's Pediatric floor

By Haley Rustvold, News Photographer
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Another themed room has been finished on the Pediatric floor at Unity Point-Health St. Luke's, in Sioux City.

St. Luke's Children's Miracle Network is proud to announce their "Bee Well Room."

The name comes from the Sioux Honey Association.

The new room is primarily for patients, who are two-years-old, and their family.

Since its first themed room opened, hospital personnel says they've gotten nothing but positive remarks.

"You know our original intention was to design these rooms specifically for the children and we've had a lot of feedback from them of course, said Anne Holmes, Director of St. Luke's Children's Miracle Network. But more importantly it's coming from the families about how much they appreciate it. That is gives their children something to look at, gives them something to imagine and inspire them while they're here and also for the families, it feels more like home."

St. Luke's Children's Miracle Network hosted a dedication and ribbon cutting for the new room Monday night.

