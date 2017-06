Funeral services will be held Tuesday for a Sioux City World War II hero.

Norman Hoopingarner died on Thursday at the age of 95.

He graduated from Central High School in 1939 and enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1941.

He was a heavy mortar crewman and served in northern Africa.

The military awarded him several honors including the Bronze Star and Bronze Oak Leaf.

Hoopingarner also served as the personal bodyguard to future President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

He then worked for the Sioux City Journal for almost 40 years.