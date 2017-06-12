More storms with chance for severe weather Tuesday - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

More storms with chance for severe weather Tuesday

Posted:
By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Some severe storms tracked through parts of Siouxland to start our Monday producing some large hail and gusty winds.

This kept many of our northern counties cool through the day.

Meanwhile many other cities in the area jumped into the 80s.

Muggy conditions continued through the day.

Storms look to redevelop tonight especially across our eastern counties with a small chance for large hail and gusty winds.

Most of Tuesday will be dry with temperatures returning to near 90 degrees and humid conditions persisting.

By the late afternoon though storms will likely be developing and those will continue across the area into the late evening.

Large hail and damaging winds are the greatest threats though tornadoes can't be ruled out.

Finally the front moves on and Wednesday will be dry.

Though highs will again be near 90 degrees the humidity will be much lower.

Small chances for storms return Thursday night, Friday night and Saturday night; those days look dry.

Highs will remain in the upper 80s through this time period.

