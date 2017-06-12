ABC News senior producer describes network's production of stories about LFTB in 2012

A jury in Union County, South Dakota is hearing more details about the production of ABC News reports about BPI's signature product, "lean, finely textured beef."

Monday, the jury watched multiple video depositions presented by BPI's lawyers as part of the two-month long trial.

One deposition came from Claire Brinberg, who was a senior producer at ABC News during the network's reports on LFTB starting in March of 2012.

She describes the day Jim Avila sent a pitch to the team for a story on LFTB.

"When you read this email from Mr. Avila, did you understand that one of the issues that his report might cover was, quote 'what we're eating is not meat. It's rendered fat and waste and the public should know end quote?'" said Erik Connolly, an attorney for BPI.

"What I understood is that his story would cover what is in this product." said Brinberg.

BPI attorneys also showed a video deposition from Dr. David Theno, a CEO for Gray Dog Partners, Incorporated, who was contracted as a consultant for BPI.

During his deposition, he referenced a day in March 2012 when he said he received a call from ABC News reporter Jim Avila regarding the safety of LFTB.

Theno said he told Avila he was a consultant for BPI.

Theno said when he was trying to tell Avila details about LFTB Avila didn't want to listen to what he had to say.

Theno said that Avila called him a "shill for the company" and hung up.

Theno said he called back Avila.

"I said Jim I can explain this process to you and I'll tell you about the product and the process. But you know, don't you want this side of the story? He said I don't need to hear this stuff. I don't remember the exact dialogue there. I said to him if you had a shred of journalistic integrity you should at least listen to the other side of the story." said Theno.

The afternoon ended with a video deposition from Brian Hartman, a producer working with Avila on the reports.

We heard from him about his understanding of trimmings and how they were used in LFTB.

The jury will continue hearing from Hartman in court Tuesday morning.