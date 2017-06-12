Sioux City City Council accepts bid for Pierce St. reconstruction project

Sioux City city leaders have signed off on a project that will mean a multi-million dollar makeover for Sioux City's north side.

Council members accepted a $3.7 million base bid from the Sioux City Engineering Company for the full reconstruction of Pierce Street from 24th St. to 29th St.

Pierce Street will also be realigned from 27th St. to 29th St. to facilitate parking at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's.

That portion is the second phase of the project which was set to be completed by 2018.

An $83,500 alternate bid was placed on that section in order to be finished in 2017.

Council declined the alternate bid, but Nelson Construction and Development is offering $30,000 toward the bid.

Nelson is constructing a new $2 million urgent care facility for UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's that's scheduled for completion in 2017.

They'd like construction at the Pierce St. and 27th St. intersection to be complete before then.

"It really restricts all of our access except for one road, everything else would be a dead-end getting to our facility," said Steve Nelson, Nelson Construction and Development. "It'd be very detrimental to our facility opening at that time."

Nelson says they won't open the urgent care facility unless construction work through that intersection is finished.

City engineers say the entire project was originally planned to be finished by this year, but unforeseen delays forced them to split it into two phases.

"We had some issues working through easements and an agreement with St. Luke's so it delayed the project bidding date and then we had original bidding back in April," said Sioux City engineer, Glenn Ellis. "The bids came in too high so we rejected those bids and so we had to make some modifications to the plans."

The reconstruction project includes street paving, sidewalks, landscaping, lighting and water line improvements.

Reconstruction for the first phase of the project is expected to be complete by the end of 2017.