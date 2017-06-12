Sioux City Community School Board accepts bid for final phase of - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sioux City Community School Board accepts bid for final phase of Bryant Elementary construction

Posted:
By Mason Mauro, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The Sioux City Community School Board accepted the second bid for the third and final phase of the Bryant Elementary School project. 

Hoogendoorn Construction Inc. of Canton, South Dakota will put the final touches on the school. 

The final bid came in at $17,259,300; nearly $500,000 under the engineer's estimate. 

School officials thought Bryant Elementary would open a year later than expected after stalls in the bidding process during the second stage of construction. 

But, they say construction is back on track for the original Fall 2019 opening. 

"The best news of all is that we're going to open that building in August of 2019, the original time that we had it scheduled and so we're back on schedule, we're back on with the financial piece of it and we're going to get that building built to serve the Bryant community," said Sioux City Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman. 

Bryant Elementary students and staff are attending classes at the old Crescent Park Elementary building until the new school opens. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.