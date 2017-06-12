Sioux City Community School Board accepts bid for final phase of Bryant Elementary construction

The Sioux City Community School Board accepted the second bid for the third and final phase of the Bryant Elementary School project.

Hoogendoorn Construction Inc. of Canton, South Dakota will put the final touches on the school.

The final bid came in at $17,259,300; nearly $500,000 under the engineer's estimate.

School officials thought Bryant Elementary would open a year later than expected after stalls in the bidding process during the second stage of construction.

But, they say construction is back on track for the original Fall 2019 opening.

"The best news of all is that we're going to open that building in August of 2019, the original time that we had it scheduled and so we're back on schedule, we're back on with the financial piece of it and we're going to get that building built to serve the Bryant community," said Sioux City Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman.

Bryant Elementary students and staff are attending classes at the old Crescent Park Elementary building until the new school opens.