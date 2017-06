The Okoboji Community School District is looking for public input on a project that voters have turned down in the past; a new middle school.

A design workshop is scheduled for 11:00am to 1:00pm, and from 1:30pm until 5:30pm at the middle school in Arnolds Park. Then, options will be presented from 6:00pm until 7:30 p.m. and the public can rate the choices.

A follow-up workshop will be held in August or September.

A final recommendation will come before the school board in September or October.