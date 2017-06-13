AG Jeff Sessions is expected to testify before Senate Intelligence Committee

All eyes on Capitol Hill again Tuesday as Attorney General Jeff Sessions will testify in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee.



Watch Live: Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee at 1:30 p.m.

The president trying to change the debate will be in Wisconsin today to push skill based education, jobs, and healthcare reform.

The Attorney General will testify in open session. Some very important questions will be asked while he's under oath.

During President Donald Trump's first full cabinet meeting nothing but praise for the boss.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions will now turn his attention to his testimony in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee. "If I was a member of a Presidential campaign and went and had major meetings with the Russians, I think I'd remember," said Senator Patrick Leahy (D-VT), Senate Judiciary Committee

Sessions will be asked why he failed to disclose at least one meeting with the Russian ambassador on his security clearance paperwork.

He will also be asked to fill in the blanks left concerning former FBI Director James Comey's testimony about a meeting where the president cleared the room, including sessions, to talk about the Flynn investigation. "The President has been clear. Last week in the Rose Garden that he believes the sooner we can get this addressed and dealt with and there has been no collusion," said White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

Still, a friend of the president told PBS, Mr. Trump might take steps to shrink the probe into possible Russian collusion. "I think he's considering perhaps terminating the Special Counsel. I think he's weighing that option," said Newsmax CEO, Christopher Ruddy.

Democrats say that would be a mistake. "He should not further obstruct our efforts and the FBI and the Department of Justice's efforts to get to the bottom of what happened," said Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), House Intelligence Committee.

Experts say there may be some questions where sessions may invoke executive privilege.

The White House Spokesman tells NBC News the president never spoke to his friend about the special counsel.

Edward Lawrence, NBC News.