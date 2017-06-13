More widespread severe storms are possible later on this evening

We started off the workweek a bit unsettled and we're looking at another bumpy day here in Siouxland. A cold front will be tracking into the region throughout the day and as it gets closer, our storm chances will rapidly increase along with the severe threat. Much of Siouxland is included in an ENHANCED RISK including Sioux City which means more widespread severe storms are possible. Storms will have a fairly good shot at including damaging winds and large hail if they turn severe and we can't rule out some isolated tornadoes especially along and near the warm and cold frontal boundary. Conditions will be hot and muggy once again with highs rising above 90° with dew points likely near and above 70°.

Thunderstorms will continue into the early part of our night tonight with most of them exiting by the predawn hours of our Wednesday. Tomorrow will have a much different feel across the region as the humidity will be much lower even though highs will still rise to near 90°. Abundant sunshine will be with us right through end of the week but we'll have some small chances of thunderstorms Thursday night into Friday then again Saturday night into Sunday as some weak waves of moisture try and move through. As we close out the weekend and start our next workweek highs will finally drop closer to average with lower 80s expected Sunday into next week.



See Interactive Radar here: http://www.ktiv.com/category/162528/interactive-radar



Share weather photos here: connect@ktiv.com

Download the Storm Team 4 Weather App: http://www.ktiv.com/story/34044078/2016/12/13/download-the-storm-team-4-weather-app

Meteorologist T.J. Springer will have the latest on air and online.