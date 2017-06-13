CENTSABLE HEALTH: chicken fajita packets - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

CENTSABLE HEALTH: chicken fajita packets

Posted:

Chicken Fajita Packets
Makes 4 servings
Total time: 25 minutes
 
Ingredients: 
4 large sheets heavy-duty foil
1 lb. boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into strips
2 bell peppers, any color, sliced
1 large onion, sliced
2 Tbsp. fajita or taco seasoning 
8 whole wheat flour tortillas
 
Directions: 
Spray foil sheets with cooking spray; top with chicken, peppers, onion and seasoning.  Fold in half to make packets. Grill 15 minutes, or until the chicken internal temperature reads 165°F.  Serve on tortillas.
 
Nutrition information per serving: 360 calories; 5.8 g fat; 0.8 g saturated fat; 57.8 mg cholesterol; 831.5 mg sodium; 50.4 g carbohydrate; 6.4 g fiber; 6 g sugar; 28.4 g protein
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.