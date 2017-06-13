Testimony continues in the Rogelio Morales trial

The third day of testimony is underway in the first-degree murder trial of Rogelio Morales, the Hubbard, Nebraska man accused of strangling his estranged wife two years ago in Sioux City.



Much of the testimony Tuesday morning centered on three cell phones found in the car where 21-year-old Margarita Morales died.



Court records say Morales confessed to police that he strangled his wife after she told him she was going to leave him.



Their 19-month old child was in the car at the time.



Defense lawyers have indicated they'll focus on Morales' statement that he "blacked out" during the killing.



They've also raised the possibility of post-traumatic stress disorder based on Morales' time in the military.

