AG REPORT: USDA awarding loans for rural broadband service

WASHINGTON (KTIV) -

The U-S Department of Ag is awarding loans to four states- including Iowa- to provide broadband service to rural areas.  

Over $43 million will be used to add nearly 1,000 miles of fiber to fund broadband service in the four states. 

In Iowa, the Coon Valley Cooperative Telephone Association will use a $6.5 million loan to build 216 miles of fiber to improve access to advanced telecommunications services.

USDA is providing these loans through Rural Development's Telecommunications Program. 

