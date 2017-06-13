Man pleaded guilty to lesser charge in robbery at business in Clay County, Iowa

A Lake Park man charged in the armed robbery on March 11th, 2016 of Barb's Corner Restaurant near Everly has pleaded guilty to lesser charges in Clay County District Court.

Fourt-one-year old Joshua Mandelkow was originally charged with 1st degree robbery, a class "B" felony; going armed with intent, a class "D" felony; and intimidation with a dangerous weapon also a class "D" felony. Mandelkow pleaded guilty this (Tuesday) morning to a lesser charge of 2nd degree robbery a class "C" felony, and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

The plea was entered about a half-hour before jury selection was to get underway in his trial in Clay County District Court.

Mandelkow was accused of brandishing a shotgun and demanding money from employees of the restaurant. He then fled the scene. Law enforcement officers found him on a gravel road about six miles west of Milford a short time later. He had sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the face, which required special medical treatment.

A sentencing date will be set once a pre-sentence investigation is completed.

