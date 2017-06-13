Short headlines Great American Comedy Festival in Norfolk, NE

Organizers of the Great American Comedy Festival say this year's event, in Norfolk, Nebraska, won't disappoint.

The four-day festival, which kicks off Wednesday, will feature actor-comedian Martin Short as the headliner. Short will present the "Johnny Carson Comedy Legend" award to comedian Robert Klein. That's Saturday night in the Johnny Carson Theatre.

Saturday afternoon, KTIV is sponsoring a panel to mark 25-years since Carson left the "Tonight Show". It will feature former "Tonight Show" writers, and the panel will be moderated by Nebraska's own Dick Cavett, who was also a writer for the "Tonight Show".

For a full list of events, click here.