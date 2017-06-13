Short headlines Great American Comedy Festival in Norfolk, NE - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Short headlines Great American Comedy Festival in Norfolk, NE

Posted:
By Matt Breen, Evening Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography

Organizers of the Great American Comedy Festival say this year's event, in Norfolk, Nebraska, won't disappoint.

The four-day festival, which kicks off Wednesday, will feature actor-comedian Martin Short as the headliner. Short will present the "Johnny Carson Comedy Legend" award to comedian Robert Klein. That's Saturday night in the Johnny Carson Theatre.

Saturday afternoon, KTIV is sponsoring a panel to mark 25-years since Carson left the "Tonight Show". It will feature former "Tonight Show" writers, and the panel will be moderated by Nebraska's own Dick Cavett, who was also a writer for the "Tonight Show".

For a full list of events, click here.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.