Scattered severe storms likely tonight

***Tornado Watch until 10 pm for Holt, Knox, and Antelope counties in western Siouxland***

After another hot and humid day, we're about to see some stormy changes move in.

A line of thunderstorms is going to form this evening in western Siouxland and move to the east across the KTIV viewing area.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for Holt, Knox, and Antelope counties in western Siouxland for the potential of storms that could produce a tornado.

The threat of hail and wind could end up being even greater with hail up to 2 inches in diameter possible along with winds potentially gusting over 60 miles per hour.

The cause of these storms is a cold front that's going to move through tonight and give us less humid conditions beginning tomorrow and lasting into the weekend.

Temperatures will still be rather warm with highs still in the upper 80s to near 90 from Wednesday through Friday.

We'll likely cool down a little more over the weekend.

After tonight, our next storm chance arrives late Friday with maybe another chance by Saturday afternoon.

Sunday through Tuesday looks to stay pretty dry at this point.

