Importance of having an Advance Directive

The topic of death can be difficult- but creating a plan can make things a little easier.

Hospital Chaplain at Mercy Medical Center, Anna Speiser says we all need to plan ahead- and Iowa law recognizes two kinds of Advance Directive documents that can aid in that planning:

The first, is creating a Living Will.

"If a person was to be in a condition that the medical team felt was incurable and irreversible, that person is able to give that indication ahead of time about the kind of care they want in that situation" said Mercy Medical Center Hospital Chaplain, Anna Speiser.

The other option? Medical Power of Attorney.

"Medical Power of Attorney is an opportunity to name a person who would make decisions for you in the case that you couldn't make a decision for yourself" adds Speiser.

That person could be your spouse, family member, trusted friend, and so on.

When it comes to when you should create an Advance Directive, Speiser says its never too early, and you can create them at any age.

"It let's you have that conversation, now and it gives your loved ones some indication, that in that moment, when things are difficult, they're not trying to make that decision" says Speiser. "You've already given them some indication about what you might want."

Both Advance Directive documents take effect only when you cannot make health care decisions for yourself.

To fill out a document, you can go to a local hospital or any place where you can sign a notary.